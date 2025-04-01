Be wary of anyone who doesn't want to meet in person but who asks you lots of personal questions. Similarly, you should absolutely never send money to anyone you've connected with through a dating app. Scammers will reel you in by appealing to your best nature and heaping you with flattery. If someone starts to ask you for money, block them and report them to the app or site you're using. They all have different mechanisms for doing this, which are usually well signposted.