We Asked Experts (& Testers) To Share The Best Dating Apps For Over 50
Finding love and companionship online can feel like a daunting task, but the best senior dating sites and app make it easier for people over 50 to get back into the dating game—and there's good reason to find love.
Research shows that the quality of our relationships at age fifty is the greatest predictor of our health and well-being at age eighty—and there's a direct correlation between loneliness and cognitive decline1.
Ready to make meaningful connections? We tapped dating and relationships experts for input on the best dating sites for people over 50. Along with testing these dating apps, we enlisted seniors who are actively dating to provide honest feedback on their experiences with every app.
Below, find our top picks for the best senior dating apps, along with a full rundown of my testing criteria.
Our selection process
Online dating can be overwhelming at any age, but people over 50 have the added variables of a smaller dating pool and a lot of changes to the dating landscape.
We gathered feedback from experts to narrow our choices to dating apps that actually cater to a demographics over 50. Then we had people over 50 put our selections to the test to rate them on the following criteria:
Active users
Active users
To set our testers up for success, we prioritized apps that were either designed specifically for people over 50, or that have a fairly large user base overall—because no one wants to spend time setting up an awesome dating app profile just to have no one see it.
Ease of use
Ease of use
As a generation that wasn't born with phones in their hands, our over-50 testers gravitated toward dating apps that are easy to use, with simple interfaces that don't require calling your children or internet-savvy friends for help.
Sign-up process
Sign-up process
Some of our testers preferred a lengthier signup process because they felt it gave them better matches in the long run, while others would rather get onto the swiping quickly.
Match compatibility
Match compatibility
We believe in quality over quantity when it comes to being successful on dating apps, so we emphasized compatibility with my suggested matches. We asked also senior testers to give feedback on their matches to help determine the best algorithm.
The best dating sites & apps for over 50
Dating App by eHarmony
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app, Desktop site
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Extremely thorough matching process
Less likely to encounter flaky people
Cons
Expensive for those on smaller budgets
A little outdated
You won't find time-wasters or people looking for casual flings on eharmony. Every member must fill out extensive questionnaires about themselves and what they're looking for, and eharmony does the work of vetting who you're most compatible with—and the app even provides compatibility scores for each match.
We find this approach to be particulary beneficial in finding compatible partners with similar life experiences and perspectives for seniors seeking meaningful connections.
eharmony also comes recommended by certified sex therapist Heather Shannon, LCPC, CST, who notes that many of her clients have had success with it. Now add that to the two million people (and counting) to have found love—it's an impressive stat!
What a 64-year-old tester says:
"While, the profile set up does take about 20 minutes, it's worth the extra time. It weeds out people who are less serious about dating, and the personality tests seem to help eharmony provide more compatible matches.
I went out on dates with men from eharmony and felt more confident knowing they had similar interests, preferences, and dating intentions—plus, I didn't get caught in the "pen pal" stage trying to learn if they would be compatible."
Check out our full eharmony review.
Cost
Cost
$300 for 12 months; $210 for six months; $135 for three months
Nervous about signing up?
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
SilverSingles
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app, Desktop site
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Designed for people over 50
Premium membership unlocked read receipts & unlimited matches
Cons
You can sign up even if you're not over 50
No video-chatting feature
Limited features available without paying
Silver Singles is targeted at daters aged 50 and older. Its user-friendly interface and emphasis on creating a supportive community make it an appealing option for folks of this demographic.
We like that it's a cheaper option than OurTime. You pay a lump sum of $25 per month for 12 months, $35 per month for six months, or $45 per month for three months.
You'll have to pay extra for all the best features, but we recommend signing up for free and looking around before deciding if you want to continue with a subscription.
Silver Singles was mentioned by several experts mindbodygreen reached out to as one of the most well-known sites for older daters. My favorite feature is that you can "like" a specific parts of another user's profile, which is a helpful gateway to making conversation, especially for older daters who might not be used to online dating.
What our senior tester says:
"Setting up a profile on Silver Singles is surprisingly fun! As someone with plenty of dating app experience, I found the questions were refreshingly unique, prompting you to share information about both yourself and the type of person you are hoping to meet. I also appreciated that the questions were clearly geared toward senior daters, but still lighthearted.
I love that Silver Singles considers what you want in a relationship overall, not just the type of partner you want. It asked me questions about how I resolve conflict, the amount of time I prefer to spend with a partner, and how likely I am to initiate a kiss.
As with eharmony, it was clear when testing Silver Singles that the algorithm prioritizes compatibility. My daily matches were almost always closely aligned with my preferences and interests—and most users are very responsive and eager to set up dates."
Cost
Cost
Free basic profile; Premium membership starts at $12 per month with a 2-year subscription and increases up to $60/month with a 6-month subscription.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
OurTime
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app, Desktop site
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Designed exactly for the needs of singles over 50
Cheaper than many alternatives
Hosts events and mixers for meeting fellow singles in person
Cons
Limited age range of potential matches
OurTime specifically caters to people over age 50 and comes highly recommended by Shannon from both personal and professional experience.
"I have had friends, family, and clients use it with success. My uncle met his long-term partner on OurTime, and a former client also met his partner on OurTime," she told me. When I swiped through the app, I was impressed by its interface and speedy profile setup.
What our senior tester says:
"While it was nice to be able to get up and running on the app in less than five minutes, I wished the app put a bit more into its intake process to make the matches more compatible.
My favorite part of using OurTime is that it’s exclusively designed for senior daters—meaning no one under 50 can join. I also love the focus on dating app safety and security.
When I tested the free version of OurTime, it was enough to search for potential matches and message back and forth."
Cost
Cost
Free basic profile; $30/month with no contract; $12/month with 6-month membership
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Match
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app, Desktop site
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Many features and filters
One-on-ones with dating experts
Personalized match recommendations
Cons
Free version is very limited
We found setting up these robust profiles could be a lengthy (but worthwhile!) process, so we recommend setting aside ample time for it.
Match.com's growing demographic is the 50+ age group, per a 2018 brand report—and it's not hard to see why. Sexologist and love coach Suzannah Weiss says that it's "one of the more established dating sites out there" and "is generally regarded as a place for people to find love rather than hook-ups."
What a senior tester says:
"After using Match on and off for decades, it's one of my tried-and-true favorites—and the setup takes less than 10 minutes (about half as long as eharmony).
The match recommendations are a little hit or miss in terms of compatibility, but I appreciate that there seems to be a large pool of daters over 50 and that the profiles are detailed enough to learn quickly if the person could be a fit.
I've found a handful of serious relationships on Match.com, and it's a great option for seniors who want to date with intention."
Check out our full Match.com review.
Cost
Cost
Free basic membership; Standard plan costs $19 with a 12-month subscription or $46 when paid monthly
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
OkCupid
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app, Desktop site
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Forces you to consider what's important to you
Very inclusive
Free version works well
Cons
Paid versions are pricey
Some say there aren't as many active users as other apps
OkCupid is one of the most fun dating sites in my opinion. Seniors or individuals over 50 may find OkCupid appealing for its inclusive and diverse user base, allowing them to connect with people of various ages and backgrounds.
The basic concept is that you answer a lot of questions about your interests and values, and then the all-knowing algorithm shows you how compatible you are with other users.
You can also rate how important each question is to you so that you don't accidentally miss the love of your life due to a trivial disagreement about pineapple on pizza (for example).
What a senior tester says:
"I've had more success on OkCupid than any other app. After trying the free versions of Bumble, Hinge, and OkCupid, I think OkCupid is the most comprehensive of the three.
With other apps, you feel the need to chat back and forth a lot before feeling comfortable enough to set up a date; With OkCupid, it was much easier to identify whether someone is a good match, given the focus on shared interests and values.
While the over-50 pool does feel slightly smaller than apps designed specifically for seniors, I think OkCupid would be great in a major city (and you wouldn't be likely to run out of matches)."
Check out our full OkCupid review.
Cost
Cost
Free basic membership; $17/month with a 6-month subscription; $35/monthly sans contract
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Tinder
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Huge active userbase
Free version is excellent
Simple app UX is easy to use
Cons
Can be superficial
May encounter lots of time-wasters
Tinder is actually a very viable option for daters over 50, according to Weiss. While the dating app is not specifically geared toward seniors, it's unbeatable when it comes to sheer numbers.
Everyone and their hot mom is on Tinder, as the app boasts over 50 million users.
What a senior tester says:
"I tried dating on Tinder specifically due to its larger user base. While there are more options than on other apps, the vast majority of them are not looking for anything serious.
Since I'm looking for a serious relationship, Tinder doesn't quite land on the top of my list—but I do recommend it for those who are just hoping to have fun and meet new people."
Check out our full Tinder review here.
Cost
Cost
Free basic membership; Tinder Plus costs $9.99/month with no contract, Tinder Gold costs $24.99/month with no contract; Tinder Premium costs $29.99/month with no contract.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Hinge
- Known for
- Serious relationships
- App rating
- 4.5/5.0
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Fresh interface
Voice-note feature
Cons
The "made to be deleted" tagline assumes monogamy as the goal
Check out our full Hinge review.
Hinge wins the distinction of being the best app for people of color over 50 because of its ability to filter by race for free. Some other sites offer this option, but it's usually behind a paywall.
However, Hinge offers this for all members and even includes a little prompt that explains why it might be important for people of color to not want to date white people. The race options listed include options such as Black/African descent, East Asian, Pacific Islander, and white.
You can select as many or as few of them as you like, and then you'll only be shown matches that fall under those categories.
Aditi Paul, Ph.D., a researcher who specializes in how our relationships are affected by online dating, notes that Hinge is led by a mainly female team who have spent a lot of time listening to their user base about features they'd like to see.
What a senior tester says:
"I've been on "many" dates from this app. Since I live in Westchester County, most of my matches are in Long Island and New York City, which does bring down the convenience factor, as the senior dating pool is much less vast in smaller cities.
As is the case with most swipe-based apps, the profiles are less in-depth than your eharmony, Match.com, or Silver Singles—but I think it's a "pro" for the app. It's easy to tell who's serious or not based on how unique their profile is.
I also like to use Hinge to date while traveling because you can easily change your location to check out the options in a new area even before you're there."
Cost
Cost
Free basic membership, $34.99/month with no contract
Comparing the best dating sites and apps for seniors
|Product
|Primary age demographic
|Known for
|Premium membership cost
|App store rating
|Unique features
|eharmony
|30-49
|Serious relationship
|From $60/month
|4
|Compatibility scores
|Silver Singles
|50+
|Serious relationships
|From $25/month
|3.3
|Designed for seniors
|OurTime
|50+
|Serious relationships
|From $30/month
|3.9
|Designed for seniors
|Match.com
|30-49
|Serious relationship
|From $46/month
|3.8
|Mutual & reverse matching
|OkCupid
|30-49
|Serious relationships & hookups
|From $45/month
|4.3
|Compatibility scores
|Hinge
|18-30
|Serious relationships & hookups
|From $30/month
|4.5
|Limited likes per day; voice prompts
How to choose the best dating sites and apps for you
It's important to choose the right app for you, especially if you're navigating the realm of online dating for the first time.
When selecting the perfect dating app as a senior, consider these factors:
- Easy-to-navigate user interface
- Cost
- Safety features
Safety tips for dating over 50
Dating app safety is crucial for all ages, but it's especially important for older people who are often the target of scammers.
Unfortunately, these sneaks have gotten incredibly good at delivering convincing performances. As you begin your online dating experience, there are a few important rules you should adhere to:
1.
Never give anyone your personal or financial information
Never give anyone your personal or financial information
This includes your bank account, social security number, home address, work address, or phone number. Although we often like to assume the best in people, scammers can be especially manipulative toward those seeking a romantic connection, so stay on your guard.
2.
Be wary of love bombers
Be wary of love bombers
Look, we love love! But if someone is showering you with affection way too early in the conversation, it should raise an eyebrow or two about their motives, especially if you haven't yet met in person.
Read more about how to spot love bombing.
3.
Meet in a public place
Meet in a public place
Always plan to have your first meeting at a public place. Pick a busy spot where you know you won't be alone and always let a friend or family member know where you'll be and who you're seeing.
4.
Trust your gut
Trust your gut
If someone's giving you the "ick," trust it. You might not be able to put your finger on why you feel uneasy, but if you get the feeling that a prospective date has ulterior motives, you can typically report them to the dating platform who will take the investigation into their own hands.
Dating tips for successful connections over 50
We've got a full checklist of online dating tips for seniors, but here are a few key ones to keep in mind:
1.
Be patient with yourself
Be patient with yourself
"Online dating is different from the type of dating you may be used to," says Paul. "So if you find yourself struggling to understand online dating norms, go easy on yourself. You're learning how to navigate a completely new terrain." If you find it hard at first, don't give up immediately. There's a learning curve, but sticking it out could really pay off.
2.
Be decisive
Be decisive
People expect you to be decisive and direct. So when others ask you "What are you looking for?" be honest. Whether you're looking for a serious relationship, casual companionship, just looking for friends, or just sex—say it, recommends Paul.
“The more upfront you are about exactly what you're looking for, the more success you'll have finding matches who appreciate and accept you as you are," Weiss adds.
3.
Verify identity before meeting up
Verify identity before meeting up
After matching and messaging with someone you're interested in, it might be tempting to head straight to meeting up. However, it's best to organize a video chat first so you can make sure that the person matches the pictures. If the app you're using has a video chat feature built in, then make use of that, as it's the most secure and easy way to connect.
4.
Enlist a friend
Enlist a friend
Get a trusted friend to help you select the photos you use on the app/site, and ask them to scan your profile to see if it's a good reflection of you. An outside perspective can help your profile to really pop, and they can also be a good gut check to make sure anyone you're chatting with seems safe to meet up with.
5.
Don't give out personal details or send money to anyone
Don't give out personal details or send money to anyone
Be wary of anyone who doesn't want to meet in person but who asks you lots of personal questions. Similarly, you should absolutely never send money to anyone you've connected with through a dating app. Scammers will reel you in by appealing to your best nature and heaping you with flattery. If someone starts to ask you for money, block them and report them to the app or site you're using. They all have different mechanisms for doing this, which are usually well signposted.
RELATED: Online Dating Red & Green Flags
Benefits of dating as a senior
Dating as a person who's 50 and up comes with numerous benefits besides companionship. According to the National Council on Aging, benefits include lower stress levels, better healing after surgery, healthier behaviors, and even a longer lifespan.
A different study found that older daters had better health, better driving ability, and greater involvement in extracurricular activities than older non-daters.
The link between dating & longevity
Longevity is always top of mind at mindbodygreen—and dating plays a larger role in this than you might think.
In fact, one recent study from 2023 indicated a direct correlation between loneliness and cognitive decline1.
When used with intention, dating apps can be a great way to bring connection into your life, thereby enhancing your well-being and improving your longevity.
FAQ:
What are the most honest dating sites for people over 50?
As mentioned above, it is important to always verify the person's identity before making a plan to meet in person and to be mindful of potential scammers.
Many of these apps have safety features built in, such as in-app video chat capabilities or photo verification.
Are there any free dating apps for people over 50?
Most dating apps are free, such as Hinge, Bumble, Tinder, and OkCupid. However some sites limit the number of potential matches you can see in a certain timeframe, but you will be able to match and message with people without spending any money.
Others, such as eHarmony, have a required membership fee in order to message with people--but you get what you pay for, with a more thorough matching process and additional features.
Is 50 too old for Bumble?
No! Dating apps like Bumble, Hinge, and Tinder have larger databases with a range of users in all age demographics. You'll find people in their 40s, 50s, and beyond on these apps.
Just remember to set your age preference! If you do want an app targeted directly to people over 50, we recommend checking out other options like OurTime.
What dating site do like minded singles over 50 use?
If you want to find other singles in their 50s and beyond with similar interests, we suggest avoiding the typical dating apps—like Bumble and Hinge—for apps that require more curated dating profiles.
If you''re willing to pay, we suggest eHarmony. Otherwise stick to apps like Silver Singles or OurTime.
The takeaway
Dating apps aren't just for 25-year-olds. Anyone can find love and companionship online, as long as you know what you're looking for and have some patience. Based on firsthand experience a lot of testing from those who are 50+, we strongly believe these are the best dating apps for seniors.