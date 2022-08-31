Getting online to find love and companionship can feel like a daunting task when you’re over 50. The dating landscape has changed a lot since you first dipped your toes into it, and it can certainly be overwhelming to get to grips with all the apps and sites out there promising connection.

However, dating sites and dating apps can actually be a great way for older people to get back into the dating game, because ultimately you’re the one in control. With dating sites, you can see exactly who you’re interested in, and you can be clear from the start about what you’re looking for.

“Though I understand the common complaints about dating apps, plenty of people have gotten around them and found true love (and quickly) on a dating app,” dating coach Andi Forness writes at mbg. “Most people choose online dating because it's easier and less time-consuming than going all over town to a bunch of groups hoping perchance there is one interesting person there who happens to be single, attractive to you, and attracted to you.”

To make things even easier, we’ve done the work of rounding up the best dating sites for singles over 50. You got this.