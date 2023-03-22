How To Tell If Your New Partner Is Love-Bombing You & Why It's Not A Good Thing

Love bombing can sometimes be mistaken for the honeymoon stage of a relationship, but the two have some distinct differences. "In the honeymoon phase, love is shown by a desire to focus on what the other person likes or is interested in," Spinelli tells mbg. "Gestures tend to be thoughtful and not with an intent to impress." Love-bombers, on the other hand, will shower their partner with attention and expect recognition from them and others.