How To Tell If Your New Partner Is Love-Bombing You & Why It's Not A Good Thing

"Love-bombing is a form of emotional manipulation used to gain power over a person by showering them with what appears to be tons of affection and attention," Spirit, Ph.D., LPC, licensed counselor and host of OWN's Love Goals, tells mbg. Anyone can love-bomb, but the most common offenders have unhealthy attachment issues or narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

While love-bombing can sometimes be mistaken for the honeymoon phase, the two have some distinct differences. "In the honeymoon phase, love is shown by a desire to focus on what the other person likes or is interested in," psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P., tells mbg. "Gestures tend to be thoughtful and not with an intent to impress." Love-bombers, on the other hand, will shower their partner with attention and expect recognition from them and others.

"Love-bombing is also about control, creating dependency and idealization," Spinelli adds. "The honeymoon phase is about exhilarated burgeoning feelings of a new relationship."