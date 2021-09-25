This Is What Narcissistic Abuse Looks Like—And Why It's So Harmful

Narcissistic abuse is a specific form of abuse perpetrated by narcissists. According to Mead, it typically looks like one partner manipulating the other for personal gain.

“It is a form of relating with another where one demeans and controls the other,” Perlin explains. She says whether the control is explicit, (e.g., I don't want you going over to your mother's house) or more subtle (e.g., I wish you wouldn't go out because I really need you tonight), the narcissist’s goal is to keep their partner dependent on praise and preoccupied with the narcissist’s needs.

Narcissistic abuse also tends to involve copious amounts of gaslighting, Mead adds. “This means they deny any wrongdoing when confronted by their partner, and they flip the situation in such a way that the victim is now to blame for whatever felt abusive.”

When this happens repeatedly, the victim begins to question their own self-worth, intuition, and reality. In Mead’s experience, abusers also alienate victims from friends and family, so the victim feels isolated, alone, and afraid.

“There can be physical abuse, controlling one's money, free time, friendships, and opinions. The non-abusive partner is often called names, their motives are questioned, and they are told how to feel,” Perlin adds. The abusive partner may justify these actions by claiming to be well-intentioned.