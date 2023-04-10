8 Things To Expect When You Break Up With A Narcissist (A Relationship Specialist Explains)

When things don't work out, the narcissist puts the blame entirely on someone else. You were on a pedestal at the beginning of the relationship. You were wonderful and perfect, and the narcissist was thrilled to have "won" you as a mate. Now that the narcissist sees the relationship as broken, damaged, and ending—it's all your fault. They say you're too fat or too needy or too happy. You have wrecked things, destroyed the trust, ruined the best thing you ever had, crushed their love. You're unappreciative of all they have done for you. You would be nothing without them. You have single-handedly destroyed all the two of you have built. You're selfish and demanding. Overnight you have become the most despised person in the narcissist's life.