While a person can be diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), there is no clinical diagnosis for any sub-types of narcissism. Some types of narcissism have been identified and validated by peer-reviewed research, whereas other types have been informally named and popularized by various mental health professionals. Thus, there are no concrete number of narcissistic sub-types.

"Narcissism is a trait, or a pervasive universal human tendency," clinical psychologist and Harvard lecturer Craig Malkin, Ph.D says. "It exists on a spectrum."

Though the subtypes can’t be clinically diagnosed, psychologist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy says mental health clinicians "can generally see patterns.” Below are eight types of narcissism recognized by experts.