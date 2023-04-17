"Each person has a bit of healthy narcissism within them," cognitive therapist Alyssa Mancao, LCSW, writes at mbg. "A person with healthy narcissism will feel proud of their accomplishments and will want to share those accomplishments with others because it makes them feel good. Healthy narcissism is also the ability to feel a sense of entitlement and knowing that you belong in certain spaces and deserve good things. These feelings, though, are usually in line with reality."