For this study, researchers wanted to understand how a person’s mental health is impacted by a romantic partner prone to two different types of narcissistic behavior: narcissistic rivalry and narcissistic admiration.

Narcissistic rivalry refers to antagonistic behaviors towards others meant to protect the narcissist’s grandiose self-image, such as being aggressive and devaluing others in order to make yourself look good or seem better than them.

Narcissistic admiration refers to behaviors with the same purpose—trying to boost your own self-image and emphasize how superior you are—but by means of being charming and confident around others so that they might admire you.

To study how these behaviors impact a narcissist’s partner in a romantic context, the researchers looked at data from a survey of over 7,000 German couples (specifically relationships involving one man and one woman) who currently lived together. The survey asked each partner questions about their mental health and their various personality traits and behaviors, including ones associated with narcissism.