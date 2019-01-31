Oftentimes when it comes to talking about narcissists, we're talking about how to identify them in our lives so we can cut them out as soon as possible. But in reality, especially when it comes to romantic relationships, not everybody may be so eager to head for the door.

Perhaps you're feeling a bit blown away because you've just realized that your partner—someone you love—is a narcissist. You feel very connected to this person, but you also feel turmoil and confusion because you know you're not being treated as well as you could be and don't know what to do.

Unlike the two other "dark triad" personality types (psychopaths and Machiavellians), there's a lot of nuance and differentiation among narcissists. Some narcissists are worse than others; some are simply annoying but tolerable while others' selfishness and self-importance manifest as outright cruelty toward the people around them. Depending on the specifics of their behaviors and character, it's fully possible to make a relationship with a narcissist work. But to move forward, here are five things you must do: