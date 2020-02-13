Keep Attracting Narcissists? Here's Why (And How To Stop)

If only what you saw was really what you always got. In the case of narcissists, their personalities will fluctuate dramatically depending on the situation they're in. A narcissist's public and private selves are more extreme in presentation—particularly in their treatment of a partner. If an individual is consistently respectful and charming in public, and consistently abusive and demeaning in private, it is likely to be a narcissistic red flag," says Dorfman. While it's easy to brush off red flags, especially when a person comes off so well to others, trust your gut and take action when they appear. A healthy relationship won't feel like something is off—believe yourself that there is.