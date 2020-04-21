What's The Difference Between A Narcissist & A Sociopath?

In interpersonal situations, a sociopath might be more difficult than a narcissist to distinguish from a normal person because both the normal person and the sociopath seem to respond compassionately to the distress of a family member or a friend. In other words, in many situations where the narcissist would be clueless, unresponsive, and perhaps annoyed, the sociopath will be responsive, often charmingly so, creating a better disguise than the narcissist has.

Imagine two lovers walking down a steep and icy street on a wintry day. He watches her to make sure she does not slip, and in doing so, he himself falls and breaks his arm. Tears of pain fill his eyes, and he asks her to get him to a hospital. She is a narcissist. Her arm is not broken, and so, in her cosmos, there is no pain—just inconvenience.

She says, "It doesn't really look that bad to me. Let's keep going. You'll probably start to feel better in a minute."

Only after 10 minutes of arguing does she finally hail a cab and take him to an emergency room, complaining the whole way about the bother.

Now imagine a second couple on a similar icy street. He falls and breaks his arm and asks to be taken to a hospital. But this fellow's companion, beyond narcissistic, is a sociopath.

She says, "Oh my God, you poor thing! We need to get you to an emergency room now!"

Seemingly all compassion, she hails a cab and gently helps him into it. When they get to the hospital, she assists him through the check-in process and remains solicitous until he is finally called in to get an X-ray. A doctor gives him a painkiller in the examining room and sets his arm and he starts to feel a little better, but when he returns to the waiting room to rejoin her, she is gone. He manages to get himself home and does not see her again for four days. When she finally shows up, she is full of concern and apologies. She says that while she was in the waiting room she got a call from her sister, who was very ill. She rushed to another city to be with her and was so distraught that she forgot to call him.

In actuality, she spent those four days with another man, one who was not incapacitated by a broken arm. She had thought this new lover might be rich and then discovered he was not.

The difference is, once again, warmth versus coldness. This difference—a rudimentary ability to connect and love, versus the cold absence of this ability—is why the sociopath cannot be helped and the narcissist occasionally can be, and this is obviously an important consideration.

The sociopath will enter therapy only if they are court-ordered, or perhaps if there is some other motivating contingency—one that has, of course, nothing to do with the pursuit of psychological change—and will depart as soon as possible. The narcissist, in contrast, sometimes attends therapy voluntarily and may stay for a while—because they are in real pain, usually over the inexplicable (to them) loss of a relationship or of several relationships.