Clinical Psychologist

Martha Stout, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist specializing in recovery from psychological trauma and PTSD. She served on the faculty in psychology in the department of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School for more than 25 years and was a clinical associate at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Stout has taught psychology at the Graduate Faculty of the New School for Social Research in New York, the Massachusetts School of Professional Psychology, and Wellesley College. She is the author of, among numerous other publications, The Sociopath Next Door, The Paranoia Switch, and The Myth of Sanity.