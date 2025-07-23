What's The Difference Between A Narcissist & A Sociopath?

Seemingly all compassion, she hails a cab and gently helps him into it. When they get to the hospital, she assists him through the check-in process and remains solicitous until he is finally called in to get an X-ray. A doctor gives him a painkiller in the examining room and sets his arm and he starts to feel a little better, but when he returns to the waiting room to rejoin her, she is gone. He manages to get himself home and does not see her again for four days. When she finally shows up, she is full of concern and apologies. She says that while she was in the waiting room she got a call from her sister, who was very ill. She rushed to another city to be with her and was so distraught that she forgot to call him.