The 7 Breeds Of Psychopaths — And How To Spot Them

Toward the end as his mask slipped, my ex-partner taunted me, "Nobody will believe you. I meditate. I am spiritual. I work for a charity." And it was with this that I remembered his words years ago: "Psychopaths like to work in the third sector. They can get away with a lot there." Little did I know he was describing himself. You see, it's easy to associate certain roles with being saintly—our brains conflate religious figures, doctors, and mental health professionals with being giving. We're likelier to trust them, and so we take a longer time to figure out if they may be bad for us. And the Saint hides behind these roles—plagiarizing intellectual and spiritual wisdom to serve their own ends and abusing the power dynamic with a vulnerable client. According to psychopathy expert Dr. Robert Hare, C.M., they are known to fudge their qualifications, learn how to fake the skills and jargon, and, when discovered, simply pack up and look for their next targets.