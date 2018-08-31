The 7 Breeds Of Psychopaths — And How To Spot Them

When we hear the word "psychopath," we either think this is simply hyperbole for the word "crazy"—or that we're literally talking about Jack the Ripper. But what if I told you that many psychopaths can seem like the most emotionally stable people? Oftentimes, psychopaths can easily blend into our lives, appearing totally normal. But part of the problem is that our psychopath detectors are generally flawed: We believe that if a person isn't completely and totally evil, they must inherently be a good person, and the bad stuff they do isn't deliberate.

As a psychologist, my entire job is to help people make transformations, whether in their mental well-being, performance, or relationships. Technically, everybody is capable of change. Or so I believed—until I found my life in danger, as the man I loved started exhibiting increasingly abusive behavior. It was then that I had to face up to the truth: that some people are incapable of changing. That is why we call it a personality disorder—because it pervades every level of what they are as a person. This was the first hard truth I had to swallow in order to learn how to spot the psychopaths in my life, which in turn helped my friends and later my clients to spot the psychopaths in their lives.

Craig Neumann, Ph.D., a psychopathy expert and psychology professor at the University of North Texas, says all psychopaths have four similarities: