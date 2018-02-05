8 Unexpected Ways A Narcissist Isolates You

He told tales about his exes, family members, and business partners cheating or abandoning him, justifying it with, "You know my history, that’s why I get paranoid, and that’s why you can’t do this." This way, he got narcissistic supply and expected me to overlook his abuse. So for years, I kept it all a secret, hoping to give him a loving environment where he could heal from his mistrust. By doing that, I became emotionally isolated, feeling as if no one could understand what I was experiencing.