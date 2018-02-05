8 Unexpected Ways A Narcissist Isolates You

Very early on, my former partner suggested moving to a village. I wanted to stay put, but before long he convinced me that moving elsewhere would be "a romantic start to close the past." And so we did. A year later, he guilted me into a four-hour daily commute. "If we’re in London, I’m worried I'll get back into drugs," he said by way of explanation.

My story of geographical isolation echoes those of other women who have been involved with narcissists. But what if you’re around a sophisticated narcissist who plays his game slowly and subtly, so you lose your sense of reality and identity, and they start to dictate your life? Here’s how to recognize the clever ways a narcissist isolates you.