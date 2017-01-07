7 Signs Your Relationship Is Abusive (Even If There's No Physical Violence)

I was absorbing information about the Dark Triad (psychopaths, narcissists, and Machiavellians) wherever and whenever I could, and didn't want him to know. And every night, I'd pin everything I wanted in my new home on a secret Pinterest board. It'd be a place of beauty and light—no tobacco ash in my bed—and it would smell divine. It gave me something to look forward to. I even arranged to rent a friend's spare room if I needed an emergency out.