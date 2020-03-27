Contrary to popular belief, most psychopaths aren't serial killers. They're simply manipulative people who intentionally cause harm to others without any sense of remorse or responsibility. Psychopaths are social chameleons who can fit perfectly into any situation. They are experts at morphing their identities to get what they want and mirroring others for money, sex, and—most commonly—attention. Because of their ability to idealize others, psychopaths are often perceived as charming, innocent, and fun to unsuspecting onlookers and casual acquaintances. But when they're feeling threatened or bored, a psychopath's true colors start to show Here are the signs you're arguing with a psychopath and what to do when it happens: