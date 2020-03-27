There's only one way out of these arguments. You need to disengage!

Arguments with psychopaths leave you drained. You might spend hours, even days, obsessing over the argument. If you think you have the perfect response to their latest outrageous comment, they planted it there on purpose. They're trying to provoke you. They're trying to draw you in.

In professional environments, they want you to blow up so that co-workers and superiors see you as unstable. In romantic settings, they want you to lash out so that they can use your "hysterical" reactions to show potential partners and exes how crazy you've become. Until we understand this, we'll continue to fall into their trap.

So next time someone you're arguing with uses these tactics to draw you in, try a different strategy: Simply smile, nod, and go live your life.

They don't deserve another second of your time.