mbg Contributor

Jackson MacKenzie is the author of Whole Again and Psychopath Free, and co-founder of PsychopathFree.com, an online support community that reaches millions of abuse survivors each month. He has his bachelor’s in computer and information sciences from Northeastern University and is based in Boston. Driven by personal experience, MacKenzie's mission is to spread awareness and give survivors a safe place to validate their experiences, so that every empathetic person can find happiness and love after abuse.