Psychopaths can look just like everyone else. Unlike what television has taught us, most psychopaths are not deranged, imprisoned murderers. Much more likely, they're the co-worker, friend, ex, or family member who makes your brain hurt. You walk away from them feeling confused, self-conscious, and doubting your own intuition. Psychopathy isn't an official diagnosis you can find in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, but there's been enough research on psychopaths1 for us to be able to identify their traits and characteristics. Here's exactly how to spot a psychopath and the signs of a psychopath to look out for: