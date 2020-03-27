This one involves some introspection. When a psychopath enters your life, you'll notice an intense and ever-increasing sense of dread and self-doubt. Your brain will struggle to reconcile the "perfect" person from the beginning with the inappropriate behavior you're starting to see more regularly. That's because that perfect person never actually existed. It was a persona, created just for you. This is the hardest thing for our minds and hearts to understand.

Additionally, with a psychopath, you're always the bad one. Even though they lie, cheat, manipulate, steal, and con—you're the one with the problem. Psychopaths have this innate ability to make you feel like there's something wrong with you for recognizing that there's something off about them.

If you're having a lot of confusing thoughts and emotions like this, you may be dealing with a psychopath.

Once you know the signs of a psychopath, you can begin to figure out how to remove them from your life. This might not be an easy task, especially if you're dating a psychopath. But awareness is the first step of leaving your abusive relationship.