Getting a restraining order is a decision to consider with care. It's best to discuss this option with staff at a shelter or a legal professional to determine what works for your unique situation and circumstances. Depending on where you live and details concerning your abuser, getting a restraining order may not be the safest option for you, so be sure to consult with a professional who can walk you through your options and help you make the best possible decision for you.

While specific rules regarding restraining orders vary by state, the basic process includes going to court to file a petition, filling out forms, a form review by a judge, further reviews by other officials, and attending a hearing. Eligibility to apply for an order of protection is limited to spouses (both current and those you are separated or divorced from), people related by blood or marriage, people you have a child in common with, and people with which you have an intimate relationship.

In some places, you can file a petition electronically, but in other cases, you will file the petition in the county where you or your abuser lives. If you are living in a domestic violence shelter or a place you'd like to remain confidential for safety reasons, do not file the petition in a courthouse in your county.

There are no fees to file a petition for an order of protection, and if you're a minor, you may be able to obtain one with the help of the family court system. Also, even though having a lawyer is not required, it is recommended to hire one—especially if you think your abuser will hire one. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you can ask the court to assign you one.

In all cases, be sure to have a record of, and bring any files relevant to, police reports related to your abuser.