If your abuser isolates you from your friends, family, and other people in your life who could help you or sense danger, there's a chance that you're feeling alone. In reality, the people in your life who loved you before your abuser took over your life will want to help you when they find out you're in serious need of love and care. Contact people in your life that you miss, who make you feel safe, and who you've considered a loved one in the past. Not only will their love be a guiding light during this difficult time, but they can help you stay safe and possibly prevent you from returning to your abuser. Don't be afraid to tell the people who love you what you're going through.