mbg Contributor

Jesi Taylor Cruz is a writer, doula, community activist, and researcher based in New York City with a focus on Black motherhood, lifestyle, pop culture, and mental health. They have a bachelor's degree in Philosophy from the City University of New York, and their work has been featured in the American Philosophical Association, Self, Vice, Bustle, Zora, Romper, and elsewhere.

Jesi is also a Mellon Mays Undergraduate Research Fellow, Leader Alliance Mellon Initiative Fellow, Rosen Fellow, and a CUNY Pipeline for Careers in College Teaching and Research Fellow. Their research and academic work focuses on how structural violence impacts interpersonal social relations and Black maternal health.