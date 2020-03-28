What Is Neotantra? Understanding Modern vs. Classical Tantra

Neotantra is a modern offshoot of the traditional practice of tantra, which, contrary to what you might hear in pop culture, isn’t all about sex. Classical tantra refers to various ancient Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain religious practices, all centered around seeking full spiritual awakening. Tantric sex was just one part of this path, though not necessarily the main one. The version of tantra that focuses on sexuality that most of us know about today is actually neotantra. Sometimes referred to as sacred sexuality, neotantra is a sexuality-driven spiritual path rooted in philosophies that emphasize the importance of being present and the power of touch.

Below are some of the main differences between classical tantra and neotantra that speak to the philosophical evolutions and practice-based changes in tantric thought.