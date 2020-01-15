Energy orgasm is a practice that can be explored with a partner or alone and involves the separation of the experience of orgasm from the stimulation required for physical climax. While you may only be able to physically climax a limited number of times in a certain session of sexual play (for some people, only once or none at all), people of all genders can learn to orgasm energetically many more times. You can also learn to orgasm even when there's no sexual contact happening, solely by tapping that generous river of pleasure that is right there waiting for you.