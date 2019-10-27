How To Hack Your Brain To Have Multiple Orgasms (Yes, You Can Do It)

Have you wanted to have multiple orgasms but just can't seem to "get there"? Have you wanted to have multiple orgasms, but your pleasure sort of peters out after the first one?

This is likely due to your mind. While it may seem like our clitorises feel "deadened," it's usually our brains that turn out to be the culprit. Remember, our brains are super powerful.

There are several ways in which we subconsciously stunt ourselves. A lot of the time, we don’t keep pushing for more pleasure because we're holding ourselves back mentally. People raised as women are not told their pleasure matters. We're told that we should give our partner pleasure, and if we get a little, that's cool but not necessary. We don't prioritize female pleasure as a society, which in turn affects the way vulva owners feel about their orgasms. This is why, for example, so many clitoris owners are apprehensive about receiving oral sex; they're worried their partner isn't into it.

Research tells us these mental narratives come with physical consequences. In one study of 462 heterosexual women published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, nearly all of them reported having faked an orgasm at some point in their lives due to the concept that male orgasm was more important than female orgasm. The more a woman had internalized sexist beliefs, the more likely she was to fake her orgasms to appease her partner.

We see other instances of this mind-body connection elsewhere in the scientific literature: A recent study in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy showed a positive correlation between positive body image, for example, and sexual functioning (i.e., levels of arousal, desire, lubrication, and yes, orgasm frequency). Our brains are so powerful, some research suggests many instances of vulvodynia (pain of the vulva and vaginal area) can actually be linked to high anxiety and depression in women. That's how interconnected out brains are to our genitals.

How can you have multiple orgasms if you have such negative thoughts around sexuality and yourself? These mental hang-ups lead to a perpetual negative feedback loop that can affect our ability to keep orgasming, even though physically we should be able to. We are told our pleasure is not that important, so if we come, we're like, "OK. Great. I'm finished." It closes us off. If you tell yourself you're not going to come again, your clitoris is too sensitive to be touched, or your partner is bored with giving you pleasure, you're definitely not going to come again. We manifest this limitation through our negative thinking.