How To Hack Your Brain To Have Multiple Orgasms (Yes, You Can Do It)

How can you have multiple orgasms if you have such negative thoughts around sexuality and yourself? These mental hang-ups lead to a perpetual negative feedback loop that can affect our ability to keep orgasming, even though physically we should be able to. We are told our pleasure is not that important, so if we come, we're like, "OK. Great. I'm finished." It closes us off. If you tell yourself you're not going to come again, your clitoris is too sensitive to be touched, or your partner is bored with giving you pleasure, you're definitely not going to come again. We manifest this limitation through our negative thinking.