Bad Orgasms: No, Not All Orgasms Are Pleasurable Or Wanted

Some participants specifically mentioned feeling upset about their orgasm because it made their partner believe everything was OK and made it seem like the sexual experience was positive and wanted. This made participants feel ignored, and it affected not only their relationship to their partners but affected their feelings about sex (and, in some instances, their physical arousal and libido). Some people described their orgasms in these situations as making them feel "sad and detached" or "betrayed" by their body, as their orgasm seemed to invalidate just how bad they felt about the experience.