Is THIS Why You're Struggling With Arousal?

Understanding arousal non-concordance and how we experience it can remind us that we are not damaged or weird if we don't want to get busy all the time, if we become physically aroused in nonsexual situations, or if we don't always respond positively to sexual touch even from a partner whom we love or a person we find super attractive. By taking the time to note those moments when we aren't experiencing arousal fully or when we experience unwanted arousal, we can become more attuned to how our bodies and minds react to certain kinds of stimulation and be more assertive about asking for what we want when we want it—and drawing boundaries when we don't. Importantly, understanding that physical arousal alone does not and cannot take the place of clear and enthusiastic verbal consent is absolutely necessary to address our society's ongoing culture of sexual assault.