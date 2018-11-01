Lastly, you can use physical experiences to change how you interact and to overcome the challenges you face. By adjusting your expectations and communicating with your partner, you have already reduced some of the pressure you feel. Now, set up a regular time to be physically intimate in some way without having any goal or outcome in mind. The idea is to take the pressure off and just learn to show up, be present, and feel some connection with your partner. You can give each other sensual massages, take turns asking for exactly what kind of touch you'd like, or spend time touching everything but your sexual body parts. This type of exploration can be playful and relaxed, at least with practice. It may take repetition to let go of the idea that you should be responding in a certain way or that certain things should be happening. Once this kind of touch is comfortable, you can move on to more sexual touch while still letting go of any expectation about what should happen.

Sexual avoidance happens to many couples over a life together. If you've been feeling stuck in that cycle of disappointment, avoidance, and pressure, there is a way to escape that again and reinvigorate your sex life. You can work together with your partner to challenge your ideas about sex, to communicate openly about what's happening and what you want, and to share new physical experiences that lead you to connection and pleasure.