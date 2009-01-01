Tiffany Lashai Curtis is a Philly-based sex-positive writer and nonprofit professional who works with queer black and brown youth. She received a B.A. and master's in mental health counseling from Rosemont College. Her writing and focuses on access, equity, and inclusive education for women and femmes of color within the sexual health community and beyond. She has written about sexual health, race, and culture for HelloGiggles, Unbound Babes, Refinery29, Fairygodboss, and Blavity.

