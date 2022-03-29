The A-Spot Might Be The Key To More Powerful Orgasms

The fact that there's still so much mystery around the primary female pleasure organs is less a reflection on the complexity of the female body and much more a reflection of how little research, time, money, and energy has been invested into understanding female pleasure. But in the meantime, whether these spots are actually unique anatomical entities all their own or simply areas close enough to the inner shaft or wings of the clitoris to stimulate it, there's at least some evidence suggesting women can explore these areas as at least potential places to access pleasure.