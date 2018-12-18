The A-Spot Might Be The Key To More Powerful Orgasms

The scientific community is totally at odds about whether there are any sort of special, highly sensitive spots actually within the female anatomy. Medically speaking, very little research supports even the G-spot's existence, and experts argue about whether the vagina even has more concentrations of nerve tissue in particular areas over others, throwing the entire idea of G-spots and A-spots and any other spots into question.

Some experts believe these supposedly sensitive areas like the G-spot and the A-spot may actually just be the back end of the clitoris itself, as the clitoris is a fairly long and expansive organ that wraps around a substantial part of the vagina and urethra. A 2014 study suggests the G-spot, in particular, may actually be the intersection of the clitoris, urethra, and the vagina, and when this intersection is stimulated, it can lead to intense orgasms and sometimes ejaculation.

And to complicate things just a bit further, "It is unknown if, in many women, the A-spot is really the G-spot, just located a bit deeper inside than others," Dr. Michael Ingber, a board-certified female pelvic medicine and sexual health specialist with the Center for Specialized Women's Health, tells me.

The fact that there's still so much mystery around female pleasure organs is less a reflection on the complexity of the female body and much more a reflection of how little research, time, money, and energy we've invested into understanding female pleasure. But in the meantime, whether these spots are actually unique anatomical entities all their own or simply areas close enough to the inner shaft or wings of the clitoris to stimulate it, there's at least some evidence suggesting women can explore these areas as at least potential places to access pleasure.