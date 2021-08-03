35 Extremely Hot Erogenous Zones You May Have Never Considered

No discussion of erogenous zones is complete without mention of the beloved clitoris. It's probably the best known (though famously widely neglected) erogenous zone on the bodies of people with vaginas. "The clitoris is one of the primary areas linked to sexual pleasure," notes Megan Harrison, LMFT, founder of Couples Candy. "In fact, because the clitoris does not have a reproductive function, it is believed by many scientists to exist solely for sexual pleasure. It also contains an incredible 8,000 nerve endings."

As with everything to do with sex, communication is key to clit exploration. Gently guide your partner as to how you like to be touched. For those who want a little guidance on how to touch their partner's clitoris, Zrenchik recommends starting with light touch around the clitoris first. "Watch how your partner responds. If you both want to go further, move closer to the clitoris itself, while maintaining light touch with your mouth, lips, tongue, and fingers," he says. "If you both want to try direct stimulation, go for it, but go slow and soft at first."

Some people experience that their clitoris is not particularly sensitive. If this is the case for you, you might find that a sensation-enhancing product applied directly to the clit area can help. (Here are some clitoral suction toys and clit pumps for some more inspo.)