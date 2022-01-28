35 Extremely Hot Erogenous Zones You May Have Never Considered

The prostate gland is around the size of a walnut and is sometimes referred to as the "male G-spot," as it's found in the rectum of people assigned male at birth. The prostate is a particularly mind-blowing erogenous zone for many people with penises. Graveris recommends "inserting a well-lubed finger a few inches into the rectum and applying just enough pressure" in order to get the pleasurable sensations you're looking for. You can also start out by using a toy specifically designed for prostate massage if you're a little uncertain about where to begin or just want to take things to the next level. (Here's our full guide to stimulating the prostate, sometimes known as prostate milking.)