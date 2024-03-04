Financial domination, aka FinDom, is often a fetish but can also be a kink. It involves giving over total control of one's finances to someone else or being kept on a strict budget or being ordered to purchase certain things. This kink is for you if the idea of giving over so much control in such an important part of life turns you on. You can explore it by beginning with a trusted partner and introducing a financial element into your sex life. For instance, one could say that 10% of your monthly income must be spent on sexy presents for your partner and go from there.