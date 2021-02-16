In the kink community, FLR specifically refers to an eroticized power dynamic wherein women have power over men in a relationship, whether sexually, financially, or in terms of day-to-day decision-making. But some people have begun to embrace the term as a sort of synonym for a feminist relationship or a relationship where the woman is the head of the household.

"We've seen many BDSM terms and concepts seep into mainstream culture," sex therapist and researcher Gloria Brame, Ph.D., tells mbg. "FLR is another term that once specifically referred to a female dominant/submissive male dynamic but which can be understood by any feministic people."

As a kink, FLR gets much of its excitement and thrill from turning traditional gender roles on their head, Jean explains. Where our society still tends to view men as dominant and women as submissive, FLR consciously flips the scripts and indulges in a power dynamic that places women on top.

That said, today's culture is thankfully starting to shed its old gender norms in general. It's becoming increasingly common for women to be the primary earners in their households and for relationships to seek more egalitarian grounds by consciously empowering the women in them. Nearly 30% of women in dual-income marriages make more money than their husbands, according to 2018 Census data. It's also becoming common for women to take the reins in the bedroom, even outside the world of BDSM. While a dominant woman may have previously been seen as a rarity or a kinky fantasy, today it's much more mainstream.

As such, many couples might find themselves accurately represented within the broadest definition of "FLR," even if the term isn't one they would necessarily use to describe themselves.