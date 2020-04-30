How To Get Your Partner To Do More Around The House, For Real

Often when couples want to encourage a more egalitarian dynamic in their housework, they’ll sit down and try to divide up the chores down the middle in the fairest way they can. But Aliya Hamid Rao, Ph.D., a sociologist and author of Crunch Time: How Married Couples Confront Unemployment, points out that these individual-level changes can feel like an unsatisfactory solution when pitted against centuries-old gendered dynamics. You’ll often find that even though on paper it looks like the tasks are divided up equally, oftentimes men will gravitate toward tasks they find more desirable—like yardwork and taking care of the car—rather than the more tedious daily tasks. Or otherwise they’re doing half of the chores, but the woman is the one in charge of making sure it all gets done.

Dan Carlson, Ph.D., a sociologist who studies gender dynamics in the household, recommends doing tasks together as much as possible.

“In order to avoid having one partner over-burdened, or to avoid one partner slacking on their assigned tasks, try to do tasks together,” he wrote in a recent Twitter thread. “When couples divvy tasks between them (e.g., I do laundry, she does dishes) inequities can develop, especially if tasks are of unequal desirability. Though not always possible, if you can do things together, your division will be more equitable and satisfying.”

One possible way to do that: When one partner is doing dishes after dinner, the other partner takes that time to grab the laundry or tidy the living room. Or maybe you both set aside a chunk of your weekend for tag-teaming on chores, alternating who does which task each week. That way, you’re ensuring that you’re each generally spending the same amount of time doing chores. This isn’t always feasible, of course, but trying to do things together as much as possible can at least create an atmosphere of teamwork.