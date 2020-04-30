How To Get Your Partner To Do More Around The House, For Real

Often when couples want to encourage a more egalitarian dynamic in their housework, they'll sit down and try to divide up the chores down the middle in the fairest way they can. But Aliya Hamid Rao, Ph.D., a sociologist and author of Crunch Time: How Married Couples Confront Unemployment, points out that these individual-level changes can feel like an unsatisfactory solution when pitted against centuries-old gendered dynamics. You'll often find that even though on paper it looks like the tasks are divided up equally, oftentimes men will gravitate toward tasks they find more desirable—like yard work and taking care of the car—rather than the more tedious daily tasks. Or otherwise they're doing half of the chores, but the woman is the one in charge of making sure it all gets done.