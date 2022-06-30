While cuckolding and hotwifing are often used interchangeably, they're not exactly the same. Hotwifing refers to someone who wants to show off their hot partner to other people. Called a "stag" instead of a "cuck," the person usually helps choose who their partner will have sex with and is much more in control of the situation. Cuckolding, on the other hand, is more about being "cheated on" and traditionally involves more submission and even humiliation for the person whose partner is having sex with other people. For example, some male cucks derive pleasure from their partner gloating to them about how their "bull" could please them in ways that he could not—specifically due to their size.