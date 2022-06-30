A cuckold is someone who takes pleasure in watching their partner have sex with someone else. Traditionally, it's a man whose wife or girlfriend is having sex with other people, and there's an element of the man being mocked for his wife's lack of sexual interest in him. But of course, cuckolding can be enjoyed by couples of any sexual orientation, genders, and roles, and there's a wide spectrum of ways that the couple views the affairs with the third party. In some instances, it's more like an open relationship where only one partner has other lovers.

"For most couples who incorporate elements of cuckolding, it looks a bit more like swinging or polyamory, where the primary focus is all on the wife's sexual engagements," David Ley, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and author of Insatiable Wives: Women Who Stray and the Men Who Love Them, tells mbg. "While many cuckolding fantasies involve fairly extreme elements of infidelity, sexual behaviors, humiliation, and submission, these appear to mostly be fantasy in most couples."

In many cuckolding cases, the cuck desires to actually watch the sex take place between their partner and the outsider (often referred to as the "bull"), but sometimes the cuck may just want to hear the details afterward—or even help their partner pick out their outfit beforehand.