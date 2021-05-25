Here's Exactly How To Make A Threesome Happen, From People Who've Had Them

Maybe your partner is the one who brought up the threesome idea, and since they're the more enthusiastic party, you feel as if you have to go along with everything. But just because you agree to a threesome doesn't mean you have to agree to every sex act under the sun during said threesome. For example, if you know that you're generally quite a jealous person, maybe it would be smart to set a boundary from the get-go, such as "We will not make out with the third" or "We will not have anal sex with the third"—whatever it is that you feel is "too" intimate.