It's common to have one partner want an open relationship while the other doesn't, so take your time. When I suggested we open our marriage, my husband was intrigued but afraid. We worked with a therapist for five months and were still at a standstill. Until I suggested he try it first. I encouraged him to date for a few months while I focused on supporting his process. After 20 years of marriage, he was captivated by the plan. And because I offered to let him go first, his fears over the thought of me hooking up with another man lessened. The fact that I was generous enough to let him venture out on his own, without worrying about who I had my eye on, gave him the added trust in our marriage that he needed to move forward.