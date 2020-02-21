Opening your relationship will not fix your current relationship problems. If you are feeling resentful of or disgusted by your partner, recognize that opening your relationship may be more of an escape for you than exploration—in which case, know that you risk losing your relationship if you open it up. Two people need to be strongly bound to make contracts of this nature. If what you really want is a breakup, an open relationship may just make things even worse—and lead to a breakup anyway, just after a lot more unnecessary hurt.

Here's how to know if an open relationship is right for you.

If you do want to preserve your current relationship, the next step is crucial.