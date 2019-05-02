There can also be instances where the mismatch is not resolved, and the relationship continues with the person seeking non-monogamy not fulfilling their desire. This can work in some relationships; in others, it can end up being too much of a sacrifice over the long term and breed resentment. It often depends on how closely the person identifies with non-monogamy. If they feel that it's an orientation, it can feel very stifling and separates them from their sense of self. This can cause internal turmoil and mental and emotional health issues, which will eventually cause disconnection and affect the relationship. But if it's more of a curiosity, the sacrifice may not feel so burdensome. With some resilience, the relationship can thrive.