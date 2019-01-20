Why Is There Still A Stigma Around Non-Monogamy?

Consensual non-monogamy is on the rise. Research shows one in five people engage in some form of CNM (which includes polyamory, open relationships, swinging, and other relationship configurations that allow for intimacy between more than two people) at some point in their lives. Experts estimate about 4 to 5 percent of Americans are in some form of CNM relationship at any given point in time, which is about the same amount of Americans who identify as LGBT. Although there's still a long, long way to go, a huge global movement has helped lift up LGBTQ people and made the fight for their rights, social acceptance, and inclusion become central to the idea of social justice, feminism, and progressivism. But for people in CNM relationships, that wholehearted embrace still has yet to come.

Take a recent study from the journal Sexuality Research and Social Policy that revealed how people tend to dehumanize those in CNM relationships. Researchers asked 455 straight people to evaluate a series of hypothetical couples, including some monogamous, some consensually non-monogamous, some straight, and some gay. CNM couples were described in less human terms—they were seen as having less love, compassion, and remorse and as having more "animalistic" emotions like lust and fear. People in CNM relationships were even more dehumanized than gay men, suggesting people might have even more prejudice against people for being consensually non-monogamous than for being gay.

"CNM relationships are perceived as an immoral departure from the ideal monogamous relationship typically conveyed by society, are often disapproved of, and are targets of negative attitudes and prejudice," the researchers wrote in the study paper. "Compared to monogamous relationships, CNM relationships are negatively appraised across different attributes (e.g., less committed, intimate, sexually satisfactory, and socially accepted), as are individuals who practice them (e.g., less satisfied with life, less caring, less kind)."

Past research has found the stigma around CNM also extends to personality traits, the researchers note, with people in CNM relationships considered less intelligent and as having fewer morals.

Of course, these prejudices are in direct contrast to the actual experiences of consensually non-monogamous people, who often have very healthy relationship practices and report being very committed to their primary partner. So where exactly is the stigma coming from?