Sex

Lubify Luxe Lube Neroli Review + The Benefits Of Using Lubricant For Sex

March 30, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I could (and have) write all day about the best vibrators and toys for sexual well-being and pleasure, but there’s one expert-approved tool that doesn’t get nearly enough air time: lubricant.

Almost every sexual health expert I’ve ever interviewed has emphasized the benefits of using lube, and yet people still carry shame around needing or wanting it.

Vaginal dryness is incredibly common, and I've learned firsthand that using lubricant can improve your sexual well-being1 and make sex (and solo pleasure) so much more comfortable and pleasurable.

Of course, the last thing I want to do is coat my body in harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, or pH-disrupting preservatives—so the quality of my lube matters.

Enter: Lubify, a new FDA-approved silicone-based formula made without parabens, glycerin, alcohols, or fragrance. Below, learn why women are already raving about this non-sticky, clean ingredient lube. And use code MBGLUBIFY for 20% off.

Lubify Luxe Lube Neroli:

$29 (was $36)
lubify lubricant

What’s great about the Lubify lube

The ingredients

Clean ingredients are non-negotiable when it comes to lube. I’ve learned that the vaginal area is incredibly absorbent, so it’s important for me to know exactly what’s going on my body. 

That’s why I love Lubify’s short ingredient list, and the fact that the brand skips glycerin, parabens, and synthetic fragrance. These are all common irritants in conventional lubricant formulas.

Lubify is silicone based and made with squalene, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E.

It doubles as a moisturizer

Is it just me, or do those ingredients sound more skin care than lube? This formula is deeply hydrating and nourishing, and leaves your skin feeling soft (not sticky) after each use.

The consistency

I strongly dislike the feeling of sticky lubricants, so Lubify's light, smooth texture is a welcome change. It spreads easily, leaving a naturally lubricated feeling (rather than excessive moisture or stickiness). 

It works well with toys and condoms

Surprisingly, this is not a common trait of lubricants. Oil-based lubes cannot be used with silicone toys or latex condoms—but Lubify is fully compatible with both. Just keep in mind you’ll want to wash your toys after each use to help prevent deterioration.

There’s no residue or discomfort left behind

I’ve tested lubes that left felt impossible to wash off, so I love that Lubify absorbs so easily and never feels uncomfortable. Reviewers confirm it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin.

The packaging is discrete and travel-friendly

The Lubify lube comes in a sleek tube with an airless pump. It’s easy to toss in your travel bag, and looks unassuming on your nightstand.

It makes sex feel so much better

Most importantly, this silky smooth lubricant makes sex more enjoyable for those who need a little added moisture. And I’m not the only one singing its praises. This product just launched and already has rave reviews.

What early reviewers are saying:

  • “This feels like a skincare ritual, and it’s elevated my self-care routine in ways I didn’t expect. Luxurious and essential.”
  • “A treat for myself and my partner. I’ve never felt more confident or pampered!”
  • “The blend of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E feels incredible, and I love how it absorbs so beautifully”

Lubify Luxe Lube Neroli:

$29 (was $36)
lubify lubricant

The takeaway

Experts agree that a good quality lube is one of the easiest ways to support your sexual well-being—and Lubify stands out for its clean ingredients, lightweight texture, and hydrating formula. Use code MBGLUBIFY for 20% off.

