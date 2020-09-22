A urinary tract infection is a bacterial infection affecting the bladder, urethra, and, in more serious cases, the kidneys. "UTIs happen either because bacteria on the outside of the body—specifically from the rectum and vagina—find their way into the urethra or because the bladder itself becomes overpopulated with 'bad' bacteria," board-certified physician Eva Selhub, M.D., writes for mbg.

Anyone can contract a UTI, though people with vaginas are more susceptible than people with penises because their urethras are only between 2 to 3 centimeters long (compared to 15 to 29 centimeters in people with penises). The shorter urethra length makes it easier for unwanted bacteria to travel up to the bladder—especially during sex.

At least 60% of women and 12% of men will contract a urinary tract infection at least once in their life, and some people experience recurrent UTIs. While some people are simply more prone to these bacterial infections, others increase their risk through external factors like having sex.