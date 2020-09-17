"A common misunderstanding is that you should only pee after sex, but before is helpful and healthy as well," sexologist Gigi Engle tells mbg. "Having a full bladder during sex can also be uncomfortable."

As far as preventing infections goes, Irobunda says there is no real information or data to suggest peeing before sex can truly prevent a UTI. But if you feel an urgency to pee before sex, it’s definitely a good idea to go.

“If you ignore that urgency and hold the urine in your bladder for too long, it’s just not healthy for you,” Simma-Chiang says. “You have to be in tune with and listen to your body.” This is especially important for older populations, who are more susceptible to UTIs due to natural changes in the kidneys and weakening of the bladder.

A full bladder can also just be uncomfortable and distracting, particularly if you're having vaginal intercourse, which can ultimately interfere with pleasure. This is particularly true if you're someone who can sometimes confuse orgasmic sensations with needing to pee, or if you're experimenting with squirting.

"The reason pre-sex peeing is needed if you’d like to squirt is that the stimulation required engages the urethral sponge, and this can sometimes feel like the sensation of needing to pee," Engle explains. "If you’ve already peed beforehand, you won’t be so worried that you’re going to pee and therefore enjoy the experience more fully."