Yes, Your Vagina Has A Microbiome & Researchers Just Mapped It

For the very first time, in a huge step for women's health, scientists have mapped the genes of the vaginal microbiome. They're calling the map VIRGO, or the human vaginal non-redundant gene catalog, and the hope is that it will go on to help diagnose, and subsequently treat, vaginal diseases.

We already know microbiomes play an important role in disease, but with limited research into the microbiota of vaginal microbiome in particular, current treatment for specific things like vaginal infections and even STDs are lacking.

But hopefully not for long, thanks to the research team at Seed Health and the University of Maryland. Here's what they found.