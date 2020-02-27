Differences in male and female biology have long been understood to result in health disparities between the sexes. Men are more likely to have metabolism-related diseases, for example, while women are more prone to some autoimmune disorders.

Until now, the reasons for those differences weren't fully understood. But thanks to new research out of Australia, the answer appears to lie in the immune system. Specifically, scientists have figured out how male and female immune systems are different.

And according to the study's lead author, Ajithkumar Vasanthakumar Ph.D., this breakthrough discovery could go on to change the way we view and treat chronic disease.