mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Scientists Uncover How Men & Women's Immune Systems Are Different

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
How Women's Immune Systems Differ From Men's And Why It Matters

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

February 27, 2020 — 4:02 AM

Differences in male and female biology have long been understood to result in health disparities between the sexes. Men are more likely to have metabolism-related diseases, for example, while women are more prone to some autoimmune disorders.

Until now, the reasons for those differences weren't fully understood. But thanks to new research out of Australia, the answer appears to lie in the immune system. Specifically, scientists have figured out how male and female immune systems are different.

And according to the study's lead author, Ajithkumar Vasanthakumar Ph.D., this breakthrough discovery could go on to change the way we view and treat chronic disease.

Studying T cells.

For their research, scientists from Monash University and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center looked at the body fat (aka adipose tissue) of male and female mice, observing significant differences in both the amount and the function of regulatory T cells within the fat.

T cells, or Treg cells, are a type of immune cell that affects inflammation, immune function, and more. And on top of that, fat tissue itself can affect metabolic function and inflammation, too.

After looking at every kind of cell in the mice's fat tissue, the team found a new cell that communicates with T cells. This new cell determines how T cells function in fat tissue—but as it so happens, only males have it.

Article continues below

Why does this matter?

Calling the findings a remarkable breakthrough, Vasanthakumar says, "Not only did we discover dramatic differences in Treg cells, we also discovered a cell type that responds directly to the male sex hormone, testosterone, and is therefore specific to males."

He goes on to explain that this cell signals T cells to activate, which means whether you're male or female will change the way your immune system functions. "For too long the male physiology and the male immune system was considered the 'norm' in research and in clinical studies," Vasanthakumar notes, adding that their research suggests "strategies to treat a range of diseases may have to be different between men and women."

Moving forward, researchers want to see if these immune system differences are relevant to autoimmune diseases and cancers, as well. But namely, the knowledge gives researchers and doctors something new to consider when studying and treating men and women.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

How To Be Mindful About Eating Disorders In The Workplace

Natalie Buchwald, LMHC
How To Be Mindful About Eating Disorders In The Workplace
Integrative Health

Researchers May Have Found A Cause & Treatment For This Common Gut Issue

Eliza Sullivan
Researchers May Have Found A Cause & Treatment For This Common Gut Issue
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Dr. Sara Gottfried
How To Balance Your Hormones
Recovery

Do Electrolytes Actually Reduce Nausea & Cramps? New Study Digs In

Abby Moore
Do Electrolytes Actually Reduce Nausea & Cramps? New Study Digs In
Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan
Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Integrative Health

Trouble Sleeping? How Pink Noise Can Help Get You Some R&R Tonight

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Trouble Sleeping? How Pink Noise Can Help Get You Some R&R Tonight
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Change-Makers

How Scientists Are Using Peppermint Oil To Improve Solar Panels

Eliza Sullivan
How Scientists Are Using Peppermint Oil To Improve Solar Panels
Motivation

When It Comes To Intense Exercise, New Research Says Don't Overdo It

Sarah Regan
When It Comes To Intense Exercise, New Research Says Don't Overdo It
Integrative Health

New Study Outlines The Link Between Heart Health & Memory

Eliza Sullivan
New Study Outlines The Link Between Heart Health & Memory
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Use Hemp Oil For Better Sleep, Softer Skin, Shinier Hair & More

Julia Guerra
8 Ways To Use Hemp Oil For Better Sleep, Softer Skin, Shinier Hair & More
Functional Food

Wait, What Should I Eat If I Want To Be Healthy & Good To The Planet?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Wait, What Should I Eat If I Want To Be Healthy & Good To The Planet?
Recipes

Sensitive To Lectins? Here's How You Can Still Eat This Lentil Soup

Claudia Curici
Sensitive To Lectins? Here's How You Can Still Eat This Lentil Soup
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/research-discovery-explains-how-men-and-womens-immune-systems-differ

Your article and new folder have been saved!