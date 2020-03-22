Our stomach does more than just support our immune system: It gives it a home, too. According to Amy Shah, M.D., "The gut and the immune system are completely intertwined. [As much as] 70% of our immune system is there," she told mindbodygreen.

That's right: Over half our immune system calls our gut home, making maintaining it's health a critical part of supporting immune function and keeping us healthy.

Here's how it works: "There's tissue in our gut called the GALT tissue, where all the immune cells reside," explained Shah. The bacteria in the GALT tissue (also known as gut-associated lymphoid tissue) are the "good" gut bacteria that help communicate to our immune system whether new things are foreign or welcome. In order for that process to happen, our gut needs to be healthy. The GLAT tissue also houses the plasma cells that help produce antibodies, which fight infection.