Expert-Approved Bedtime Snacks That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Bedtime snacks often get a bad rap, but healthy options certainly do exist. The key is looking for one that won't spike your blood sugar right before bed, inhibiting precious sleep in the process. Instead, sleep specialists recommend opting for food groups that will satisfy your hunger, keep blood sugar levels steady, and provide some relaxing benefits to boot.

Here's what to look for in foods and drinks that promote sleep when enjoyed in moderation. "It's important to find a balance between too much and not enough," Li Åslund, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and sleep expert at Sleep Cycle, caveats to mbg. "Heavy meals close to bedtime can have a negative impact on sleep, but going to bed on an empty stomach is not recommended either."

Throw them on your grocery list, pre-portion them so they're easy to snag at night, and prepare to rest a little easier.