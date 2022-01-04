 Skip to content

Expert-Approved Bedtime Snacks That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Expert-Approved Bedtime Snacks That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen, the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac," and the author of "Return to Nature" (Spring 2022).
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
January 4, 2022

Bedtime snacks often get a bad rap, but healthy options certainly do exist. The key is looking for one that won't spike your blood sugar right before bed, inhibiting precious sleep in the process. Instead, sleep specialists recommend opting for food groups that will satisfy your hunger, keep blood sugar levels steady, and provide some relaxing benefits to boot.

Here's what to look for in foods and drinks that promote sleep when enjoyed in moderation. "It's important to find a balance between too much and not enough," Li Åslund, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and sleep expert at Sleep Cycle, caveats to mbg. "Heavy meals close to bedtime can have a negative impact on sleep, but going to bed on an empty stomach is not recommended either."

Throw them on your grocery list, pre-portion them so they're easy to snag at night, and prepare to rest a little easier.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that our bodies need (but many of us don't get enough of). It plays a role in promoting everything from brain, heart, muscle, and skeletal health to—you guessed it—sleep quality.* As such, magnesium-rich foods deserve a spot in your bedtime snack stash. Åslund recommends almonds, which are also high in blood sugar-friendly fibers. Taking a high-quality sleep supplement with magnesium before bed can also help prepare the body for deep sleep.*

Try: A handful of almonds or unsweetened almond butter

Fiber

"Foods that are higher in fiber are thought to enhance deep sleep," explains Nishi Bhopal, M.D., a psychiatrist specializing in sleep medicine. As opposed to sweet treats that will spike blood sugar and disrupt the deeper sleep stages, Bhopal says that fibrous, minimally processed foods can help stabilize blood sugar as night goes on and keep you satiated until your morning alarm. Nuts, seeds, and certain fruits, vegetables, and legumes can all fit the bedtime bill.

Try: Carrots and a spoonful of hummus

Tryptophan

Kids who drink warm milk before bed are on to something. Bhopal explains that the tryptophan in milk, and some non-dairy alternatives like oat or almond milk, have a relaxing effect and can reduce the amount of time it takes for us to fall asleep. To make it more exciting, Bhopal loves to combine milk with healthy spices like turmeric, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon to make golden milk.

The act of sipping on this warming tonic can also help your body and mind unwind from the day and become a calming ritual all its own. "The caveat here is to not drink too much liquid before you go to bed because then it can cause you to have to wake up and go to the bathroom," Bhopal adds. "Pay attention to your body and see what your body's needs are."

Try: A small glass of low-sugar golden milk (peep a nutritional psychiatrist's favorite recipe here)

The bottom line.

Swapping out unhealthy nighttime vices like alcohol, sweet desserts, and processed treats with this expert-approved snack and drink menu can help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling satisfied.

