The One Drink This Nutritional Psychiatrist Turns To When Anxiety Strikes

A golden latte, otherwise known as golden milk or a turmeric latte, describes a milk-based beverage that’s seasoned with spices—most notably turmeric to give it that signature golden hue. “I use my beloved grandmother’s chai recipe for all the added spice benefits, too,” Naidoo says.

Along with the warm and nostalgic factor, turmeric lattes have science-backed mood-enhancing benefits. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is a powerful antioxidant. And since many cases of depression are rooted in inflammation, the anti-inflammatory effects of turmeric may be protective against it. Researchers have even gone so far as to call curcumin a “a useful and potent natural antidepressant approach," because of its ability to increase serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain.

"My tip: Always add a pinch of black pepper to turmeric, which enhances the absorption of curcumin twenty-fold," she tells us.

So, if you're looking to enhance your mood or ground yourself in the midst of a stressful day, pause and make Naidoo’s (well, her grandmother's) turmeric chai latte recipe.