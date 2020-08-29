Why COVID Is A Mental Health Trigger, Whether You've Had Previous Issues Or Not

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), one in five people in America live with a mental illness, ranging from moderate to severe. Despite the number of confirmed illnesses, board-certified psychiatrist Drew Ramsey, M.D., says it’s critical for everyone to focus on their mental health—especially right now.

During a mindbodygreen podcast episode, Ramsey says the various impacts of COVID-19 will exacerbate the existing mental health epidemic in America. In the initial phase of the virus, people were rapidly adjusting to the changes, including job transitions, loss of income, loss of structured social connection, and more.

“Those are all huge triggers for all of us, whether you have a mental health concern, mental illness, or not,” he told mbg co-founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob. Because those changes occurred so rapidly, many people weren’t able to fully process the mental toll they may have taken. It’s important not to ignore that, Ramsey says.