Waterloo

11 Editor-Approved Products To Support Your Longevity

Author:
Braelyn Wood
January 21, 2025
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Image by mbg Creative
January 21, 2025

My passion for health and well-being started in my early twenties—and almost a decade later I’m vocal about how the steps we take now can have a lasting impact on our longevity. The earlier we start finding ways to support our healthspan, the better impact we can have on our well-being in the long run.

When I thought about my health goals for the next year, my mind kept going back to this basic principle. All aspects of your well-being ladder up to this single end-game—and I wanted to make sure the routine I crafted for the new year did, too. 

After reviewing the well-being products that I’ve integrated into my routine over the last ten years, I’ve narrowed down my favorites for the ultimate longevity routine. Whether you want to boost your HRV (heart rate variability) or make your sleep score soar, these products will support every step of your well-being journey.

1. A fitness and sleep tracker

Wearables have been essential to understanding the impact of different products on my well-being—and I don’t plan to leave them behind anytime soon. Comparing data week-over-week or month-over-month has allowed me to see what routine changes have made the biggest impact on my well-being (and helped me see what’s worth the placebo effect). 

I prioritize wearables that offer stats like HRV and VO2 max (which are both considered important predictors of longevity)—along with sleep score information. Typically I like to wear both an Oura ring to track my sleep and health data, while I lean towards the Whoop for activity tracking.

2. A PEMF Mat

When the word “PEMF” or Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields first landed in my inbox, I rolled my eyes with skepticism. The tech sends out tiny electromagnetic waves that mimic the Earth's natural healing frequencies. 

I’ll be the first to say it sounds like pseudoscience (even if the tech has been studied by NASA). Only after reading research about PEMFs ability to help with inflammation1 and tissue regeneration1 did I decide to give it a try—and I’m so happy I did. 

After months of trying to boost my HRV, it skyrocketed 15 points overnight after my first PEMF session. Now I can’t imagine my well-being routine without my Bon Charge PEMF Mat.

3. Waterloo Sparkling Water

I’m obsessed with hydration. You’ll often find me lugging around a reusable water bottle, and my fridge is consistently stocked with cans of chilled sparkling water. I can’t get enough of the carbonation!

After years of testing out different brands, I can confidently say Waterloo Sparkling Water stands out as a clear winner. It starts with purified water layers with flavors and aromas to be the tastiest option on the market.

Of course, there are a few hidden perks to opting into sparkling water. The carbonated beverage can help keep you satiated after meals2 and hydrates your body just as well as regular water (and you’ll enjoy it a whole lot more).

Waterloo Cherry Limeade Sparkling Water

4. Cold Plunge Tub

Research shows a link between mental fortitude and longevity—and nothing has pushed me to my mental limits quite like cold plunge tubs. They can promote stress resilience3, repair cellular damage, and reduce inflammation, and even slow aging.

I highly recommend sticking with a cold plunge tub over an ice bath, as their circulating water prevents your body from making a thermal barrier against the water. This means a more efficient plunge. Another pro tip: You don’t have to go that cold! Research shows 55 degrees Fahrenheit is the perfect temperature for women. While I’ve been using the Inergize Cold Plunge Tub, you can also test the (ice) water with affordable hacks like the Shower Pod.

5. Infrared sauna

On the other side of the spectrum, I’ve become obsessed with using a sauna to help promote detoxification in my body. Similar to a cold plunge, saunas are a hormetic stressor

These controlled stressors can help your body activate its stress response, which can help repair cellular damage and DNA. When I use the sauna regularly, it’s easier for me to fall asleep and feel more energized. A full-sized sauna is a hefty investment, but I’ve found that the Sunlighten’s Solo (a portable option) lets me unlock the perks of regular sauna sessions for a fraction of the price.

6. An air purifier

Air pollution is a top risk factor for cognitive decline4—so I’m a stickler about keeping them running throughout my space. The most efficient design will feature a HEPA filter, which is an efficiency standard that guarantees it can capture at least 99.7% of airborne particles that are 0.3 micrones in size or smaller. My go-to recommendation is the sleek BlueAir 2-in-1 Purify + Humidity DH3i. Inspired by Scandinavian design, it keeps air clean with just the right amount of humidity.

7. An art kit

Image by mbg Creative

Making art is my favorite way to channel my inner child. Sure, I’ll never be Monet, but I know hobbies are linked to both better life satisfaction and overall longevity5. Plus, the challenge of transforming a blank canvas into artwork pushes me outside my comfort zone without increasing stress levels.

Take this longevity hack one step further by inviting over a group of friends and turning your home into a creative workspace. Set out these compact watercolor kits, crank up you favorite tunes, and crack open a few cans of Waterloo Sparkling Water. Even if the art becomes an afterthought, the extra time with friends can boost your lifespan.

8. At-home workout system

Daily movement is essential to your well-being—and I find strength training is one of the easiest activities to neglect when you’re working out from home. But it’s also one of the most important. 

You lose about 3% of your muscle each decade after 30 with the rate increasing after 60. Combat the decline by investing in strength training equipment for your home. My splurgeworthy recommendation is the Vitruvian. This at-home system replaces an entire home gym with a smart platform and AI technology to create your most challenging (and effective) workout.

9. Full-spectrum light bulbs

Exposure to artificial light at night can disrupt your circadian rhythm, which can negatively impact your body’s ability to fall asleep and stay there. Earlier this year, I replaced the bulbs around my home with full-spectrum light bulbs to see if I could better optimize my night routine. 

These adjustable light bulbs change from yellow to white to amber light to reflect the natural shifts in sunlight throughout the day. This tiny swap made a huge difference to my energy and mood throughout the day. And yes, my sleep score did bump up a few points.

10. Walking pad

Multiple mindbodygreen editors swear by their walking pads to increase movement throughout the day, including me. This tiny addition to my home office allows me to meet the 7,000 step goal shared by most longevity experts. It also guarantees I don’t spend my entire day sedentary (which can have long-lasting negative effects on your health). Considering the splurge? I bought my under-desk treadmill for less than $200 almost 2 years ago, and it’s still performing despite racking up hundreds of miles.

11. Pickleball

Technically I’m referring to pickleball paddles—but I think they’re one of the most underrated options on the list. Not only can hobbies give you a sense of purpose to enhance your longevity as we age, but pickleball specifically can improve functional mobility, balance, gait, and risk of falls in older adults6. It’s also a group sport! That means you’ll get to build the connections that are essential to your longevity. The only rackets in my collection come from Tangerine.

