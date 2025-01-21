11 Editor-Approved Products To Support Your Longevity

Air pollution is a top risk factor for cognitive decline4 —so I’m a stickler about keeping them running throughout my space. The most efficient design will feature a HEPA filter, which is an efficiency standard that guarantees it can capture at least 99.7% of airborne particles that are 0.3 micrones in size or smaller. My go-to recommendation is the sleek BlueAir 2-in-1 Purify + Humidity DH3i. Inspired by Scandinavian design, it keeps air clean with just the right amount of humidity.