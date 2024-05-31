Advertisement
I Tried The Sunlighten Solo For Two Months — My Honest Review
Saunas are the ultimate longevity tool. Research shows intentional heat exposure from saunas can boost cardiovascular health and immunity, as well as support mood and mental health.
But let's face it: Who really has space for a full-sized sauna in their home? And while infrared sauna blankets are all the rage right now, they don't make me sweat as much as I want (even as a naturally sweaty person!).
Then Sunlighten offered to send over a testing sample of its Solo System. The portable infrared sauna has five infrared heaters that warm the dome up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit—and there's even optional chromotherapy or color therapy.
Unlike other portable saunas, Sunlighten's design actually compares to its full-sized counterparts yet still takes up less space than a dresser.
Now I've had my Sunlighten Solo System for nearly two months, which has given me ample time to test out the unique features of the portable design.
Here's my honest take on all the pros and cons of device—plus who should make the splurge.
How I tested the Sunlighten Solo
What is Sunlighten?
Sunlighten is an infrared sauna brand that launched in 1998. As a leader in the space, the company has 23 global patents for various technology and designs.
Currently, the brand offers four designs: the ultra luxe mPulse Smart Sauna, the juiced up Amplify Full Spectrum Sauna, the Signature Far Infrared Sauna, and the Solo System.
All four designs feature the brand's signature SoloCarbon infrared panels, which deliver near, mid, and far-infrared waves from a single source. (Typically, you need a different source for each infrared wavelength due to their differing frequencies.)
This 3-in-1 design is not only entirely unique to the brand but also has additional elements to increase the sauna's emissivity or ability to emit infrared energy.
This includes the brand's unique SoloCarbon coating—a black ceramic pigment—and copper chromium. What that means for you? These infrared saunas are highly effective.
FYI
How is the Sunlighten Solo System made?
The best way to describe the Solo System is like a massive cocoon; it envelops your body with a plush memory foam base and sturdy arched dome.
This requires two components: the Solo Dome and the SoloPad. Each part has at least four digital heaters that heat your body from every angle—and I mean every angle. You'll feel the warmth from the tips of your toes to the small of your back.
The system arrives in a large box around the size of your stove, but it includes all parts and accessories—like the SoloPad cover. Everything was carefully packed with bubble wrap to ensure there weren't any shipping snafus.
My first impression? The Solo System is shockingly heavy. The domes weigh 46 pounds, while the pad weighs another 13. This puts the total weight just under 60 pounds for the system.
However, when I realized just how much technology was tucked into each component, I was shocked that they didn't weigh more. Here's why:
Solo Dome
The Solo Dome can easily be deemed the pièce de résistance of this portable sauna. It has five digital heaters, which can be adjusted using the Coconut Controller.
The domes are split into two heating zones, which allows you to adjust the temperature of both the upper and bottom panel separately. I found this helpful because the bottom of the dome often got warmer than the top of it due to external air.
Additionally the domes are responsible for the optional chromotherapy. You have the choice of 16 colors at four brightness levels. My personal favorite was the red—which felt like a sensory reminder of the heat—and violet for relaxation.
Pro tip: If you want to save money, you can buy just the Dome without the SoloPad (however you'll miss out on the perks below).
SoloPad
Also available separately, the SoloPad has an additional four infrared heaters encased in a plush memory foam. The digital controller lets you choose between nine heat settings with a 12-hour timer.
I found the pad helped lock in heat from all angles while also providing a plush place to lay comfortably during my sessions.
Plus, I liked using it separately from the dome on days when I didn't want to feel encased by the full dome (yet still wanted to participate in heat therapy).
My experience testing the Sunlighten Solo System
I was hooked the very first time I used the Sunlighten Solo System—and it's not hard to see why. With 9 heaters spread throughout the system, it heats quickly and efficiently.
As someone who is prone to sweating, I expected to sweat a lot from using this system, but I was surprised by how quickly my feet, face, and lower back began dripping sweat. And yes, I do mean dripping.
This excess sweat made me extremely grateful for the Celliant SoloPad cover. The SoloPad is technically covered in a stain-resistant, non-toxic material, but I didn't love the idea of my sweat sticking around in the long run.
The absorbent cover provided the cushions with a layer or protection from sweat, while also boosting the efficiency of the sauna. Its heat-reactive material transforms body heat back into infrared energy.
What I loved about the Sunlighten System
- The dome design and even distribution of heaters mean this portable sauna feels just as warm as its full-sized counterparts.
- You actually sweat when you use this system, which is essential to a detox protocol. I find it more efficient than any infrared sauna blanket I've used.
- Sunlighten puts a huge emphasis on non-toxic materials, and I don't worry about EMFs when I'm using my Solo System.
- It's compact! The domes slide into one another to take up even less space, with the SoloPad fitting snuggly into the domes.
- The heaters can be controlled separately, so I can really personalize my sauna session. If my feet are feeling too warm, I can turn down the intensity without impacting the temperature of my upper body.
- It's more energy efficient than its full-sized counterparts, requiring just 1260W of power to run the Solo Dome and 300W for the SoloPads.
What I'd change about the Sunlighten System
- Bigger-bodied folks may struggle to fit into the Solo Dome. If you can't lay on the Solo Pad without parts of your body trickling over the edge, then the Dome may feel uncomfortable or tight to you.
- The full set-up is relatively heavy at 60 pounds. This means it may be harder for some folks to move the system around—though you could opt for a more permanent setup in your space.
- It doesn't cover your head—but it's not really designed to! Sure, you may not sweat as much, but you also won't deal with heat damage to your hair like some people experience with full-sized infrared saunas.
Basic Info: Sunlighten Solo System
- Dimensions: 69" x 28" x 18" (Solo Dome); 69" x 23.6" x 4" (SoloPad)
- Max Temperature: 150 degrees Fahrenheit
- Weight: 46 pounds (Solo Domes); 13 pounds (SoloPad)
- Power: 120V, 1260W (Solo Domes); 120v, 300W (SoloPad)
- Materials: Bamboo carbon (Dome, Pad, & Pillow); Celliant & Cotton (Pad Cover, Curtain)
- Cost: Starts at $2,699
FAQ
Sunlighten Solo vs. Infrared Sauna Blanket
I currently own both the Sunlighten Solo and the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket. While the sauna blanket is more compact, I will say the Sunlighten Solo feels so much warm than the blanket. I prefer using the Solo because it doesn't directly touch my body (which can be uncomfortable when you're sweating). Plus, the design feels more sanitary than the sauna blanket.
How hot is the Sunlighten solo sauna?
The Sunlighten Solo heats up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit.
How much electricity does a Sunlighten sauna use?
The Sunlighten Solo uses just under 2,000 watts of energy. This is less energy than an air conditioner but more than a fridge.
Does the SoloPad damage floors?
I was so excited to use my Solo System that I didn't read the instructions fully before setting up the sauna. The brand recommends placing the SoloPad on a bed or yoga mat because the cushion's heaters are on the bottom of it.
I placed the SoloPad directly on my floor and didn't notice any damage after one session. However I've followed the brand's instructions ever since!
The takeaway
If you want a portable infrared sauna that actually delivers against its full-sized counterparts, then you can't go wrong with the Sunlighten Solo.
The non-toxic design safely warms up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, which is strong enough to make you drip sweat after every session. Plus, it easily stores away between uses to keep your living space usable.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Try This To Give Your Brain Energy After Sleeping Terribly, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
3 Factors That Influence Women's Anxiety That Aren't Sex Hormones
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
3 Reasons You Have Trouble Pooping Daily (& Exactly What To Do About It)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
It's Not Too Good To Be True — A Metabolism Product Reviewers Are Raving About
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Try This To Give Your Brain Energy After Sleeping Terribly, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
3 Factors That Influence Women's Anxiety That Aren't Sex Hormones
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
3 Reasons You Have Trouble Pooping Daily (& Exactly What To Do About It)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
It's Not Too Good To Be True — A Metabolism Product Reviewers Are Raving About
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN