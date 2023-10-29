Sauna bathing has long been a staple in Finnish culture. Within the past few years, saunas have become a hot (pun intended) trend in other parts of the world too, thanks to their many well-being benefits. Intentional heat exposure seems to have a profound impact on cardiovascular and metabolic health—but what, exactly, is it about heat that's so good for us? And how can we best use it to our advantage without going too far?