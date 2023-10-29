Hitting the sauna regularly might help you live longer by reducing your risk of fatal cardiovascular events and stroke, according to longevity specialist Darshan Shah, M.D.

In fact, research shows that repeated sauna use helps optimize your body’s response to heat exposure, thanks to a biological process known as hormesis. Hormesis is a short-term stressor that triggers an assortment of protective mechanisms to promote cell repair and protect against other stressors, which may lead to a longer lifespan.

According to one review, frequent sauna bathing may also support longevity by enhancing the effects of other beneficial lifestyle factors (such as physical activity) or offsetting the adverse effects of risk factors like high blood pressure or inflammation.

One study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association followed over 2,300 middle-aged Finnish men over an average of 20 years. Researchers found that increased frequency of sauna use was tied to a lower risk of premature death, plus a decreased risk of sudden cardiac death, fatal coronary heart disease, and fatal cardiovascular disease.

Another study on 1688 adults found that those who used a sauna 2-3 times a week were 27% less likely to die of a cardiovascular event than those who went once a week. And those who went 4-7 times were over 50% less likely to die from a cardiovascular event.