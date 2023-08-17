Cold immersion, such as in the form of cold plunges, can come with a myriad of benefits. Although more research on the topic as a whole has to be done, below are some benefits of cold plunge tubs:

Muscle recovery: Kimberly Collier, MS, AT, ATC, supervisor of Athletic Training at Henry Ford Health shares that individuals, such as athletes, popularly use cold water immersion as a recovery tool following intense workouts3 . “It’s thought to reduce muscle soreness, swelling and aid in a quicker recovery,” she says.

Reduce joint pain: If you suffer from joint pain, such as that caused by arthritis, cold plunging may offer you some relief. Weight shares that cold exposure enhances circulation and may reduce inflammation.

This reduction of inflammation, Weight points out, is not just helpful in aiding muscle recovery but can also help lessen joint pain and improve mobility.

Increased insulin sensitivity: Cold plunging may benefit you if you struggle with blood sugar issues. According to recent studies, repeated cold water immersion may reduce insulin resistance and improve insulin sensitivity2 . However, further research needs to be done.

Increased alertness and improved mood: Beyond physical benefits, cold water immersion can also boost your mood1 . “The cold water stimulates the release of endorphins and activates the sympathetic nervous system,” says Weight, “which can lead to increased alertness and improved mood.”