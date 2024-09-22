Begin in a standing position with your back against a wall. Raise your arms to the side, elbows bent at 90 degrees, and rest them against the wall. Slowly slide your arms straight up the wall, then lower them back to the starting position. Do three sets of 10 reps daily. Tip: Keep your back and arms in contact with the wall and do not shrug your shoulders or arch your back. Raise your arms only as high as you can without causing pain.